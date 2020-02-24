Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,215 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.37. The stock had a trading volume of 270,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,185. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $113.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,387. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

