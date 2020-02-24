Analog Devices, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.59.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $127.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,387 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $3,265,410,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after buying an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 836,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,451,000 after buying an additional 665,902 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,138,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

