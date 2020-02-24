Analysts Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Shares of ABEO opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,540,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

