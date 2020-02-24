Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 982,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.17. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,452,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

