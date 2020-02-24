Analysts Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Marrone Bio Innovations reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

MBII has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

