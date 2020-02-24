Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.87. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,378 shares of company stock valued at $9,435,640. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,320,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 547.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,970,000 after buying an additional 403,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $178.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.20. Masimo has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $186.91.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

