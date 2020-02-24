Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.57 Million

Analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to report $66.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.17 million. Navigator posted sales of $62.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $244.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.34 million to $247.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $303.24 million, with estimates ranging from $277.87 million to $328.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navigator.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navigator by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Navigator by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Navigator by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Navigator by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Navigator by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $635.37 million, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.12. Navigator has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

