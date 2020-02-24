Analysts Anticipate New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to post sales of $75.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.64 million and the lowest is $74.98 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $63.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $279.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.23 million to $279.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.06 million to $313.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

