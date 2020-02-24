Analysts Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post sales of $764.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $766.30 million and the lowest is $762.23 million. Xilinx posted sales of $828.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $87.72 on Monday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,764,000 after buying an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $396,513,000 after buying an additional 410,890 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

