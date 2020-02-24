Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.20. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

AVAV stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.67. 219,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,025. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $419,690.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,584 shares of company stock worth $1,861,649. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.