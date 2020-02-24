Analysts Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.51 million, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 0.83. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

