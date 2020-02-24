Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.62. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

ASTE stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.83 and a beta of 1.48. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 136,912 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.