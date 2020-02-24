Analysts Expect Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) to Post $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Avista posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avista will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avista.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $45.25.

Avista stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 430,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,036. Avista has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.78%.

In other Avista news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Avista by 31,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avista by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

