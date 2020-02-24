Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,201. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,776. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

