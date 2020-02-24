Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omeros.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omeros by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omeros by 62.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMER stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. Omeros has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $674.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.64.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

