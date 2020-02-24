Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million.

WASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $48.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 221,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

