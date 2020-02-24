Analysts Expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,736,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 618,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,633,000 after acquiring an additional 938,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.54%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.