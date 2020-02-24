Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 24th (CMS, DTE, DUK, EIX, ETR, EXC, NEE, NEP, NRG, PEG)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, February 24th:

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get CMS Energy Co alerts:

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). Vertical Research issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG). Vertical Research issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Vertical Research issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.