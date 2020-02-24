Analysts Offer Predictions for Everbridge Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Everbridge in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Everbridge’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

EVBG stock opened at $104.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Everbridge by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Everbridge by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $203,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,397,824 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.