Analysts Offer Predictions for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.18.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $57.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

