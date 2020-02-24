Analysts Offer Predictions for Perdoceo Education Corporation’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Perdoceo Education in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

PRDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

PRDO stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

