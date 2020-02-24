Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (ACB, AIR, ALV, BCPC, BIDU, CARG, CDAY, CFX, CODX, DRI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 24th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.75 to $3.80. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €153.00 ($177.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €255.00 ($296.51) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €250.00 ($290.70) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $122.00 to $116.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $161.00 to $156.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $73.00 to $86.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €47.60 ($55.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target raised by JMP Securities to $191.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €140.00 ($162.79) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 185 ($2.43). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $99.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $177.00 to $172.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

