Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/18/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,840 ($24.20). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/13/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/12/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47).

2/6/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/6/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

1/16/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/9/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/9/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,640 ($21.57) to GBX 1,740 ($22.89). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,658.20 ($21.81) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,766.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,725.94. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Also, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders bought a total of 810 shares of company stock worth $1,885,602 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

