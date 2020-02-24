Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Air Canada (AC)

Air Canada (TSE: AC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2020 – Air Canada was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00.

2/3/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

1/23/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

1/15/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00.

1/3/2020 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$42.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.51. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.86 and a 12 month high of C$52.71.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total value of C$107,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,511.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,005 shares of company stock valued at $946,314.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

