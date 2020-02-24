Analysts Set Expectations for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.59 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

