Analysts Set Expectations for KBR, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KBR. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KBR’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

