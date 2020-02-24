Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (AAWW, ACIA, ACIU, ADRNY, AFYA, AKR, ANIK, ARDX, B, CCDBF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 24th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price raised by Cfra from $230.00 to $235.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $57.50 price target on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a sell rating.

