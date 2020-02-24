Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (ABF, ASCL, BATS, BNP, BNZL, BP, DB1, DHER, DTY, FEVR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 24th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,600 ($60.51) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

BP (LON:BP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €149.00 ($173.26) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €175.00 ($203.49) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dignity (LON:DTY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Gemfields (LON:GEM) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) was given a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 300 ($3.95). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Quartix (LON:QTX) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Quartix (LON:QTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 590 ($7.76). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 101 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tristel (LON:TSTL) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

