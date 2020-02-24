Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (AEP, AERI, ALT, APOG, CFRX, CFX, DORM, ECIFY, EIF, FRA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 24th:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aerie reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2019, as the loss came in wider than expected, while sales surpassed expectations. The volumes picked up in the last two months of 2019. Aerie has an impressive portfolio of two ophthalmology drugs — Rhopressa and Rocklatan. Rhopressa is a once-daily formulation for IOP in patients suffering from open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, while Rocklatan is a once-daily, quadruple-action, fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and Xalatan. Aerie also obtained the approval of Rhokiinsa in Europe. Approval in additional geographies will boost sales. Glaucoma is one of the largest segments in the ophthalmic market. While the targeted market represents potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from Lumigan and Vyzulta, among others. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Altimmune (NYSE:ALT). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a target price on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apogee anticipates revenue growth between flat to down 1% for fiscal 2020 while earnings per share is estimated at $2.15-$2.30. The mid-point of the earnings guidance reflects a year-over-year decline of 25%. Operational improvements in Framing Systems segment is anticipated to be offset by lower revenues from increased customer-driven schedule delays and lower orders. Delays at customer end and heightened competition from foreign players pose a threat to the Glass segment. Apogee is likely to incur approximately $4 million to $5 million of total start-up costs for the new Architectural Glass growth initiative, which is likely to impact the segment’s margins. Costs associated with supply chain initiatives, and increased corporate costs from higher legal and other advisory expenses will hurt the company’s margins in fiscal 2020.”

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.00.

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM). Barrington Research issued a hold rating on the stock.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$48.00.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. Cfra currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

