Analyzing Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Equity Residential 4 7 1 0 1.75

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $83.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.58%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 17.82% 2.45% 1.25% Equity Residential 35.93% 9.36% 4.62%

Volatility & Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Equity Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $295.33 million 7.44 $52.63 million $1.41 17.91 Equity Residential $2.70 billion 11.79 $970.38 million $3.49 24.58

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Acadia Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

