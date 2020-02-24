Analyzing Cango (NYSE:CANG) & ACI Worldwide (NYSE:ACIW)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cango and ACI Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 1 0 0 2.00 ACI Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cango presently has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.83%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Cango.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 24.94% 6.43% 4.46% ACI Worldwide 8.42% 10.48% 3.99%

Volatility and Risk

Cango has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cango and ACI Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $158.74 million 7.30 $44.03 million $0.31 24.68 ACI Worldwide $1.01 billion 3.70 $68.92 million N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Cango.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Cango on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement. The company also provides UP Immediate Payments solution, which provides connectivity to country-level real-time payment schemes and create various products; and UP Real-Time Payments solution that allows banks to address RTGS, SWIFT messaging, ACH, and real-time payments. In addition, it offers Postilion; ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway; ACI ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution, as well as UP eCommerce Payments solution; and UP Payments Risk Management solution and ACI Universal Online Banker platform. Further, the company provides UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable customers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform that controls bill payments operation. Additionally, it offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility sectors; and implementation services, including installations, product configurations, and custom software modifications; business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. The company markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide, ACI Universal Payments, and ACI UP brand names. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

