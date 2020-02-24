Analyzing Ovintiv (OVV) and The Competition

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ovintiv to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -7.75% -1.73% 4.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 4.81 Ovintiv Competitors $10.15 billion $686.21 million 7.72

Ovintiv’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 42.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ovintiv and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 6 5 0 2.45 Ovintiv Competitors 2391 9164 12782 428 2.45

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $26.07, suggesting a potential upside of 64.78%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 54.63%. Given Ovintiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s competitors have a beta of 1.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv competitors beat Ovintiv on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ovintiv

