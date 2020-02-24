Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $59.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,563,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,094,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

