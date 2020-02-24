AnarchistsPrime Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 223.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

