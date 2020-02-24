Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Andersons worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after acquiring an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $4,089,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

ANDE opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.30. Andersons Inc has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

