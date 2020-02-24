Andrew B. Benett Acquires 1,000 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00.

Shares of VVI traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 200,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Viad by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

