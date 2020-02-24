Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,250

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 17th. HSBC lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Societe Generale lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,214.67 ($29.13).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,963.60 ($25.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 228.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,956.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,953.45.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

