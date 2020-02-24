Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 231 ($3.04).

APF stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.65 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.37. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £185,000 ($243,357.01). Also, insider Patrick Meier purchased 6,310 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). Insiders have purchased 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,140 over the last three months.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

