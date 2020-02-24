AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,682,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after buying an additional 155,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after buying an additional 581,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,117,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,309,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares during the period. 33.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

