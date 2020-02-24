Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) & Encision (NASDAQ:ECIA) Critical Review

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

95.8% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Encision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Encision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $114.51 million 5.31 $27.19 million $2.05 20.79 Encision $8.80 million 0.79 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Encision.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Encision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics 23.73% 10.81% 9.47% Encision -3.32% -11.73% -6.42%

Risk and Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encision has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Encision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 1 0 3 1 2.80 Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $53.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.14%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Encision.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Encision on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a resorbable knitted fabric mesh; HYALOSS MATRIX, HYAFF fibers used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The company's dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.