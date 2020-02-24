ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ANSYS worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,728,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.74. 953,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.19 and a 1 year high of $299.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.18.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

