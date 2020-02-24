Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Antero Resources worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 211,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 48.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 116.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

