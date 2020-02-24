Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $22,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Anthem by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Anthem by 315.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

Shares of ANTM opened at $294.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.57. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

