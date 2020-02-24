Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Anthem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $17.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,655. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

