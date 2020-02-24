Anthony P. Walsh Sells 9,000 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$55,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,410.

DPM traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,557. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.19. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$3.55 and a 1 year high of C$6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,836.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.10.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.