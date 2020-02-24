Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,450,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $36.87 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

