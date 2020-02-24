Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $57,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.09 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.