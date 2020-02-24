Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Community Bank N.A.’s Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 77,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $313.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,369.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.89. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

