Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $313.05 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,369.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

