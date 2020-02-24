Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 77,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $13.61 on Monday, hitting $299.44. 33,979,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,103,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.89. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,314.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

